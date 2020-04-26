ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $552,739.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,880,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.18.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $302.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

