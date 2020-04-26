Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €16.50 by UBS Group

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €16.50 ($19.19) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.69 ($27.54).

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

