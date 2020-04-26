Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $50,969,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,250,000 after buying an additional 141,363 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,060,000 after buying an additional 95,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

