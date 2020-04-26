Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SND. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $30.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 4.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

