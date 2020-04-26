Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Snap by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Guggenheim increased their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 83,541,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,774,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,422.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,110,640.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838 over the last three months.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

