Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $12.25 price target (down previously from $15.25) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $1,690,024.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,881,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,088.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at $28,110,640.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,627,204 shares of company stock worth $53,859,838 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after buying an additional 5,778,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,325,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,609,000 after buying an additional 842,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after buying an additional 7,994,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,669,000 after buying an additional 329,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,569,000 after buying an additional 604,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

