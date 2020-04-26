Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Sokoman Minerals Corp (CVE:SIC)’s share price was down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 290,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 245,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

About Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Central Newfound Gold project situated in central Newfoundland. It also holds 100% interest in the Iron Horse project located northeast of Labrador City; the Startrek and Antimony Ridge projects situated in Newfoundland; and the Moosehead Gold Property located in central Newfoundland.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.