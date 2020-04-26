Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOI opened at $6.00 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $279.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

