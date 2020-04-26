Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 5,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 622,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

SONM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Securities lowered Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 96.23%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 373,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 238,397 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 297,975 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 66,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

