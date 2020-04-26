SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 101,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $164.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

