SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 75,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 148,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

