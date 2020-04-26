Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Stock Price Down 10%

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:SGSI)’s stock price traded down 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90, 10,860 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,490,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks.

