SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) Stock Price Up 45%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (CVE:SQD)’s share price rose 45% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 687,865 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 428,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.45.

SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.21 million for the quarter.

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

