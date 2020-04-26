Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Trading Down 100%

Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) were down 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 49,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71,962.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 15,316 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.