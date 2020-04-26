Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Shares of SLF opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,977,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,294 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,824,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,856,000 after purchasing an additional 244,264 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,733,000 after purchasing an additional 435,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $376,271,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,895 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

