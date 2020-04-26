SunTrust Banks Lowers Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Price Target to $1.00

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

WPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

WPG opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.68. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $5.02.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $129,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 46,500 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 925,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,138.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $358,940. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 521,790 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 473,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 401,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,437,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 369,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.