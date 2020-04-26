SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

BXS opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.