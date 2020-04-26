Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.88

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 155037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWCH shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 223.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,549,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,424,472.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,374,998 shares in the company, valued at $63,317,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,576 shares of company stock worth $7,336,430 over the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Switch by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Switch by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,508,000 after purchasing an additional 930,388 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Switch by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,412,000 after purchasing an additional 184,593 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Switch by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,557,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,900,000 after purchasing an additional 284,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Switch by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

