Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Trading 32.7% Higher

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) traded up 32.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.63, 3,458,926 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 635% from the average session volume of 470,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarena International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,049,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 105,510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarena International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarena International by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarena International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.