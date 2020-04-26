Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) were up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 136,898,786 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 33,667,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Taronis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taronis Technologies by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taronis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Taronis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX)

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

