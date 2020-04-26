TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Price Up 25.6%

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares rose 25.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.02, approximately 1,576,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 560,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

CGBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $319.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. TCG BDC had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

In related news, CEO Linda Pace purchased 19,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 17,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $83,014.40. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

