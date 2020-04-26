Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.37. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NYSE TECK opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,890,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,725,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after buying an additional 999,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after buying an additional 470,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

