Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $17.50 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

TECK stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,114,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,485 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $105,890,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,975,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,409,000 after buying an additional 210,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,160,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

