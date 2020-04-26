Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

TECK stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 37,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $13,603,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

