TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Increased to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLTZY. Citigroup upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DNB Markets lowered shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Danske upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

