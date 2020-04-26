Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Telefonica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2687 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is 97.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.