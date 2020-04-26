The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Trading Down 1.8%

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc (LON:BIOG)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 954.33 ($12.55) and last traded at GBX 988 ($13.00), approximately 64,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 64,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,006 ($13.23).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 858.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 854.13. The stock has a market cap of $416.72 million and a P/E ratio of -6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

About The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investment in the biotechnology industry across the world. It invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies. The Company will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

