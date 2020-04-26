The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.0% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

