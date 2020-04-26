TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE TSU opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TIM Participacoes has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.81%. On average, analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 662.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

