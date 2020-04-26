Timia Capital (CVE:TCA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Timia Capital Corp (CVE:TCA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 93000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41.

Timia Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, provides financing to technology companies in exchange for monthly payments structured as a percentage of revenue in North America. It offers revenue financing products and services. The company offers its services primarily for the software-as-a-service market.

