Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.14% of Tompkins Financial worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $66.49 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

