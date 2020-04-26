Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE TD opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

