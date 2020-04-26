Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Up 23.6%

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s share price was up 23.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $12.74, approximately 2,002,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 354,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $771.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 74.44% and a negative net margin of 1,451.73%. Analysts forecast that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Translate Bio by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Translate Bio by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.