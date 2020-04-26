Travelers Companies’ (TRV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.59.

TRV opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.37. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

