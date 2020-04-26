Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.68. Trevena shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 787,607 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Trevena alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trevena Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 215,404 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.