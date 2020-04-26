TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Shares Up 6.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.25, 3,159,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,511,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on TPH. B. Riley downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

