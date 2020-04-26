Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Triple-S Management worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 280,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 118,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $381.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $831.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

