Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Given a C$1.55 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$1.55 price target on Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Troilus Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$0.85.

About Troilus Gold

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

