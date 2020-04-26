Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.75.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 255.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.