Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRWH. SunTrust Banks upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Twin River Worldwide stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Twin River Worldwide has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $358.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.40.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.