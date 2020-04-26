Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Shares Up 18.6%

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) shares shot up 18.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $13.72, 777,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 199% from the average session volume of 259,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

The company has a market cap of $358.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 824,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after buying an additional 66,074 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,489 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:TRWH)

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.