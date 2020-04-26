TX (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Stock Price Up 17.6%

TX Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TXHG) shares rose 17.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 306,990 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 74,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About TX (OTCMKTS:TXHG)

TX Holdings, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill steel products used for drilling holes for bolts supporting mine ceilings; drill bit products and accessories for use in hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.

