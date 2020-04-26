U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.45. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 74,005 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 43,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn acquired 100,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,270. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,566,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after acquiring an additional 243,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Silica by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 857,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 852,800 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 490.2% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 1,545,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in U.S. Silica by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 404,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

