UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROG. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a CHF 385 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 348.64.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.