UBS Group Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNO. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.43 ($44.68).

Shares of RNO opened at €16.00 ($18.61) on Thursday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.76.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

