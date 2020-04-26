UBS Group Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.60 ($41.40) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.36 ($46.92).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a one year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

