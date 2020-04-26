UBS Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.75 ($57.85).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.