UBS Group Reiterates €8.50 Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.72 ($13.63).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

