Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.88.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

