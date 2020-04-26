Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) & RLI (NASDAQ:RLI) Critical Analysis

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unico American and RLI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $31.37 million 0.68 -$3.12 million N/A N/A RLI $1.00 billion 3.09 $191.64 million $2.57 26.85

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Profitability

This table compares Unico American and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American -10.13% -5.52% -2.43% RLI 7.57% 11.79% 3.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unico American and RLI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25

RLI has a consensus price target of $87.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.57%. Given RLI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLI is more favorable than Unico American.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Unico American shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RLI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Unico American has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RLI beats Unico American on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and equipment dealers; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for low to moderate classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers small bonds for businesses and individuals; bonds for small to medium-sized contractors; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. The company markets its products through branch offices and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

